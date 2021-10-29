Southeast Mo. State exceeds 70% vaccination rate on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University exceeded its 70 percent vaccination rate on campus.

Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcement in a video post on the university’s Facebook page.

A message from Dr Carlos Vargas WE DID IT! Southeast has exceeded the 70% vaccination rate. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 will be cancelled. Offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.

“I’m so proud of what our students, faculty and staff have done,” said Vargas. “Getting vaccinated protects yourself and everyone in our community. The Redhawk community has persevered and overcome many challenges during the pandemic. Last year we had to give up spring break, so I’m very happy to close the University the week of Thanksgiving as a reward for reaching this goal.”

Vargas set the goal on August 26. The deadline was November 1.

Because they reached their goal, students and staff will receive an extended Thanksgiving break.

Classes scheduled for November 22 and 23 were canceled.

The university and offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.

According to Southeast, they will continue offering weekly vaccination clinics on campus. The clinics are scheduled for every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of the semester.

The final round of cash prize drawings for students will be Monday, Nov. 1.

Students only need to submit their vaccination card once to be eligible for the drawings. They have until Friday, Oct. 29 to submit their proof of vaccination to be eligible for the drawing.

There will be 20 $500 prizes and 20 $250 prizes for the drawing.

Additionally, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be hosting a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccination clinic Nov. 1 at the Show Me Center. The free clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required online or by calling 573-335-7846.

