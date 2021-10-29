Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. State exceeds 70% vaccination rate on campus

Southeast Missouri State University exceeded its 70 percent vaccination rate on campus....
Southeast Missouri State University exceeded its 70 percent vaccination rate on campus. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University exceeded its 70 percent vaccination rate on campus.

Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcement in a video post on the university’s Facebook page.

A message from Dr Carlos Vargas

WE DID IT! Southeast has exceeded the 70% vaccination rate. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 will be cancelled. Offices will be closed Nov. 22-26. Thank you for your continuing efforts to protect yourself and our community from the COVID-19 virus. https://ecs.page.link/BL7PF

Posted by Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, October 29, 2021

“I’m so proud of what our students, faculty and staff have done,” said Vargas. “Getting vaccinated protects yourself and everyone in our community. The Redhawk community has persevered and overcome many challenges during the pandemic. Last year we had to give up spring break, so I’m very happy to close the University the week of Thanksgiving as a reward for reaching this goal.”

Vargas set the goal on August 26. The deadline was November 1.

Because they reached their goal, students and staff will receive an extended Thanksgiving break.

Classes scheduled for November 22 and 23 were canceled.

The university and offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.

According to Southeast, they will continue offering weekly vaccination clinics on campus. The clinics are scheduled for every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of the semester.

The final round of cash prize drawings for students will be Monday, Nov. 1.

Students only need to submit their vaccination card once to be eligible for the drawings. They have until Friday, Oct. 29 to submit their proof of vaccination to be eligible for the drawing.

There will be 20 $500 prizes and 20 $250 prizes for the drawing.

Additionally, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will be hosting a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccination clinic Nov. 1 at the Show Me Center. The free clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required online or by calling 573-335-7846.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert “Robbie” Davault Jr. has two active warrants for his arrest.
Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for standoff suspect
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
City of Cairo is getting a new grocery store in 2022. It will be in the old McGinness building.
New grocery store to open in Cairo, Ill.

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Oct. 29.
14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. over past week
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three...
11 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Ill. lawmakers pass Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Ill. lawmakers pass Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care...
Illinois Senate sends HCRCA COVID-19 clarification bill to Pritzker