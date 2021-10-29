Heartland Votes
Shooting at McDonald's in Murray under investigation, 1 injured

Officers responded to a shooting at McDonald’s in Murray at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Officers responded to a shooting at McDonald’s in Murray at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 24.(WMC Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a shooting at McDonald’s in Murray at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 24.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

The victim, Elijah Ball of Dyer, Tennessee, was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Ball’s condition is unknown at this time.

Murray Police said a juvenile suspect shot Ball.

The juvenile told officers it was an accident.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect was charged with wanton endangerment, minor in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said the wanton endangerment charge could be upgraded to an assault first degree charge.

A Murray Police Department detective is investigating the case.

