Heartland Votes
Saturday will still be mainly cloudy and cool, sunshine returns Sunday

(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Scattered showers and light drizzle will continue through the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few showers will linger in our eastern counties early Saturday, all of the area will wake up to cloudy skies. Clouds will be slow to clear, but through the second half of the day they will start to clear in parts of southeast Missouri. Sunshine returns for the entire area on Halloween. Temperatures will be milder Sunday too, with highs in the mid 60s. Trick-or-treating will be dry and cool with temperatures falling through the 50s. Soak it up...because cooler weather arrives by the middle of next week.

