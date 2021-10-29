Heartland Votes
Mult. agencies led on chase involving stolen Mississippi Co. patrol truck that ended with officer-involved shooting

Troopers say the truck was stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from the...
Troopers say the truck was stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office while in Missouri.(WLBT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting in Johnson County began when a suspect stole a Mississippi County patrol truck and led officers on a chase.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, multiple agencies from Illinois and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a stolen Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck.

Troopers say the truck was stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office while in Missouri.

During the chase, a deputy from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office fired their guns.

According to ISP, at the end of the pursuit on Allen Road, around 1 mile west of Buncombe, Ill., the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

The pursuit, along with any potential charges related to the suspect who stole the patrol truck are being investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

