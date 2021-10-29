Mostly Cloudy With Showers Today

Cloudy skies and isolated showers will continue over the Heartland this morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s. During the day, chances of scattered rain in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies and peaks of sunshine possible. There will be dry periods today as well. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be gusting near 20mph out of the northwest so it will be cooler. A few showers will continue on the backside of a low pressure system. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s tonight.

Light showers are possible heading into Saturday morning across southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Most of the Heartland will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies that will keep temperatures cooler with highs only in the 50s. Southeast Missouri has the greatest potential to reach the lower 60s with more sunshine expected by Saturday afternoon. Halloween-Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures nearing normal in the low to mid 60s. It will be dry and in the 50s when kids will be out trick-or-treating.

The next story of focus will be a system next week that could bring very cold temperatures potentially giving us our first hard frost/freeze so stay tuned!

-Lisa

