Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy With Showers Today

More sunshine this weekend...
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kayla Yon)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies and isolated showers will continue over the Heartland this morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s. During the day, chances of scattered rain in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies and peaks of sunshine possible. There will be dry periods today as well. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be gusting near 20mph out of the northwest so it will be cooler. A few showers will continue on the backside of a low pressure system. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s tonight.

Light showers are possible heading into Saturday morning across southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Most of the Heartland will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies that will keep temperatures cooler with highs only in the 50s. Southeast Missouri has the greatest potential to reach the lower 60s with more sunshine expected by Saturday afternoon. Halloween-Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures nearing normal in the low to mid 60s. It will be dry and in the 50s when kids will be out trick-or-treating.

The next story of focus will be a system next week that could bring very cold temperatures potentially giving us our first hard frost/freeze so stay tuned!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a search warrant was granted, law enforcement cleared the residence and was unable to...
Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for standoff suspect
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election...
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
There is still a chance of some scattered showers across the area.
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 10/28
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/28/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/28/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly, wet and windy on Friday