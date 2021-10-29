Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois Senate sends HCRCA COVID-19 clarification bill to Pritzker

Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care...
Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care Right of Conscience Act argument.(Source: Gray TV)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray TV) – Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care Right of Conscience Act argument.

The Illinois Senate voted 31-24 to approve the proposal late Thursday night. This measure passed out of the House on a 64-52-2 vote Wednesday.

Many people have used the health care law as a way to get out of the recent COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates for teachers and certain state employees.

The Pritzker administration and many Democrats believe people misinterpreted the law in order to file lawsuits against them. This bill clarifies the initial intent of the law.

Thousands of people across Illinois filed witness slips in opposition to the bill this week.

“Now the government is saying we don’t care what you think. We don’t care because we know better than you,” said Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet). “We’re smarter than you. We’re just going to tell you what to think. Why do you think there is 55,000 people that filed a thing? Becuase they don’t like being told what to think.”

Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care...
Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care Right of Conscience Act argument.(Source: Gray TV)

Senate Republican staff brought massive piles of paper out onto the floor to show what those witnesses would’ve looked like in person. However, Democrats still consider them a vocal minority in the state.

“I wish we didn’t have to take this bill up,” said Senate President Don Harmon. “I wish that what my church describes as a gift of kindness to our neighbors hadn’t been so politicized and become so tribal.”

The legislation now heads to Pritzker’s desk for his signature of approval. The governor noted this plan clarifies the existing law’s intent without infringing on federal protections.

“Ultimately, this means we can keep kids in school, businesses open, neighbors safe, and continue on the path to bring this pandemic to an end,” Pritzker said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a search warrant was granted, law enforcement cleared the residence and was unable to...
Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for standoff suspect
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election...
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding

Latest News

Illinois Statehouse Democrats worked late into the night Thursday to pass a new gerrymandered...
Illinois Democrats pass gerrymandered congressional map hours after dropping final proposal
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is the latest Republican governor to issue an executive order to...
Gov. Parson issues executive order to try to block federal vaccine requirements
Former Mo. governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding.
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding in Senate race
The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election...
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding