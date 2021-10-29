Halloween Activities Taking place in Jackson and Williamson County this weekend

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Halloween weekend is officially upon us in the Heartland. That means fun for all ages.

The city of Carbondale is kicking off their events Friday evening.

That includes the Pumpkin Glow and also showing of 2 classic Halloween movies.

Today, the City of Carbondale’s PIO says the city is excited to bring back Halloween for the community.

“We want people to celebrate the spooky season here in Carbondale,” said Roni Leforge-Croxell, City of Carbondale PIO

Some of the iconic Carbondale Halloween events are back in action this year.

“We’ve got the great Carbondale pumpkin race, the pumpkin glow, sage Halloween over at the Murdale shopping center just too name a few,” said Leforge-Croxell

The pandemic forced the city to cancel last year’s Halloween events.

But this year Leforge-Croxell says the city is happy to have Halloween celebrations again.

“So we’re excited to back out there and serving the community,” said Leforge-Croxell

Friday Evening Halloween movie classics will be shown including Halloweentown at the SIU Student Center or enjoy Hocus Pocus on the lawn of Hickory Lodge! Both are free and start at 7pm.

The Pumpkin Glow is Friday and Saturday Evening from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“They have a glow trail of more than 500 jack o lanterns lighting the way. It’s a very very cool event and fun for the entire family cause it’s easy to walk and there’s nobody jumping out scaring you,” said Leforge-Croxell

The glow is at the Oakland Nature Preserve.

A $5 suggested donation for adults, and children free for the trail.

Witches and Mummies and Ghosts, Oh My! The city is ready to put on another fun filled weekend.

“We’re just excited to be able too organize a bunch of these really wonderful organizations that help put on Carbondale Halloween and make sure that it’s a safe fun weekend for everyone. This is one of the more fun weekends of the entire year,” said Leforge-Croxell

Other events taking place across Southern Illinois will include:

Drive Thru Trick or treat at the Oasis mall in Marion From 4-7pm Friday

Marion at Rent One Park from 5-9 is the 5th annual Spooktacular event on Saturday

Can’t forget about Trick or Treating in Carbondale on Sunday runs from 5 to 8 pm.

More information on the city of Carbondale’s Halloween events can be found here.

