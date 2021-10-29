Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Monday

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Friday, October 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, November 1.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. in the Kentucky Capitol.

The governor will talked about coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,623 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths as of Friday, October 29.

The current positivity rate is 5.08 percent.

According to KDPH, 864 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 273 are in the ICU and 144 are on a ventilator.

