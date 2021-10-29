First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The upper system that was to our west yesterday is now east of the Heartland, so we’re still dealing with clouds and rain…..but it’s  chillier and breezier due to northerly winds.  Patchy rain and drizzle looks to stick around today….and will start to decrease from west to east overnight.  Some light rain and drizzle may linger especially east of the Mississippi tomorrow morning,   otherwise the weekend is still looking much nicer.

As the upper trough moves east tomorrow,  we’ll start out with clouds and some lingering light rain in the morning but drier air should gradually mix in from the west by afternoon.  By Sunday it should be mainly clear and warmer….and Halloween evening still looks mainly clear and cool but not breezy.  As we get into next week….we’ll be cooling down again especially for the second half of the week.  Wednesday still looks wet….but beyond Wednesday it looks to be dry and chilly enough for a frost threat by Thursday and Friday mornings…so stay tuned.

