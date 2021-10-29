Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Breezy, chilly day with scattered showers

Chances for scattered rain continues throughout the day.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:02 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Cloudy skies and isolated showers will continue over the Heartland this morning.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s.

Chances for scattered rain continues throughout the day.

There will be periods of dry time as well.

Winds from the northwest will make it feel chilly this afternoon, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

A few showers are possible tonight on the backside of a low pressure system.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Light showers are possible heading into Saturday morning across southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Most of the Heartland will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies that will keep temperatures cooler with highs only in the 50s.

Southeast Missouri has the best chance for highs to reach the lower 60s with more sunshine expected by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures nearing normal in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween will be dry and in the 50s when kids will be out trick-or-treating.

We are keeping a close eye on a system next week that could bring very cold temperatures, potentially giving us our first hard frost/freeze!

