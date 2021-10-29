Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 29.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 29.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 60′s

Gallatin County

  • Female: 1 in their teens

White County

  • Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their 50′s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,658 positive cases, including 70 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,069 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 878 positive cases, including eight deaths.

