Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 29.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female: 1 in their 60′s

Gallatin County

Female: 1 in their teens

White County

Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their 50′s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,658 positive cases, including 70 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,069 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 878 positive cases, including eight deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.