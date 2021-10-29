Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 29.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 60′s
Gallatin County
- Female: 1 in their teens
White County
- Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their 50′s
As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,658 positive cases, including 70 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,069 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 878 positive cases, including eight deaths.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.