Ballard Co. schools make masks optional

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County schools announced that masks will now be optional for students and staff.

The option will start on Monday, Nov. 1.

Visitors will also no longer be required to wear masks inside school buildings; however, masks will still have to be worn by students and drivers on school buses, as required by federal law.

“Our district administration has monitored a variety of resources on a daily basis before making this decision,” said Ballard Superintendent, Dr. Casey Allen.

“Those factors include a downward trend for our county on the state incidence map, falling community case rates, and the number of cases in our own students and staff.”

According to Purchase District Health Department, Ballard County has the second-lowest number of active cases since school started in August.

“We believe we have met the parameters to move down to Level 2 on our COVID protocol,” Dr. Allen said.

“We also understand that as cold weather comes, those numbers may go back up. If that happens, we’ll be looking at a variety of metrics, and we’ll go back to Level 3 if we believe that is necessary.”

Dr. Allen also mentioned that Ballard Co. schools will begin a ‘test-to-stay’ program next week.

“That will give asymptomatic students and staff who are directly exposed to positive cases an alternative to quarantine, and will add an extra measure of protection with rapid testing,” Dr. Allen said.

Details about the test-to-stay program will be released early next week, and families will receive information.

