14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 183 additional deaths.

That’s since the last reporting on Friday, October 22.

Of Illinois’ total population, 69 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,695,524 cases, including 25,771 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since reporting on Oct. 22, laboratories have reported 796,018 specimens for a total of 35,288,616.

As of Thursday night, Oct. 28, 1,256 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 22-28 is 2.2 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 15,542,790 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday at midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Oct. 22, 348,196 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.