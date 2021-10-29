Heartland Votes
Advertisement

14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. over past week

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Oct. 29.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, Oct. 29.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 183 additional deaths.

That’s since the last reporting on Friday, October 22.

Of Illinois’ total population, 69 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,695,524 cases, including 25,771 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since reporting on Oct. 22, laboratories have reported 796,018 specimens for a total of 35,288,616.

As of Thursday night, Oct. 28, 1,256 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 22-28 is 2.2 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 15,542,790 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday at midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Oct. 22, 348,196 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert “Robbie” Davault Jr. has two active warrants for his arrest.
Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for standoff suspect
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
City of Cairo is getting a new grocery store in 2022. It will be in the old McGinness building.
New grocery store to open in Cairo, Ill.

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three...
11 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Ill. lawmakers pass Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Ill. lawmakers pass Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Democratic lawmakers in both chambers sided with Gov. JB Pritzker on the COVID-19 Health Care...
Illinois Senate sends HCRCA COVID-19 clarification bill to Pritzker
City of Cairo is getting a new grocery store in 2022. It will be in the old McGinness building.
New grocery store to open in Cairo, Ill.