CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police arrested a woman on a warrant for arson.

Callie Johnson, 27, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 26.

Police said Johnson also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a property damage charge.

She was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Johnson is being held without bond.

