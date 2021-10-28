Twelve black bears harvested in Missouri’s first season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Twelve black bears were harvested in Missouri’s first ever bear season.

That’s the number reported from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“This was an incredibly successful first bear hunting season for Missouri given that we have a highly regulated season, that bears in the state are widely distributed throughout some pretty rugged wilderness, and that many hunters had never hunted bears before,” MDC Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee said. “A harvest of 12 bears in our first season is testament to the hunters. Bear hunting is an extremely challenging endeavor, especially under the framework that we established. This was a new experience for many hunters, and they put in the work to be successful and take advantage of this new hunting opportunity.”

The bear-hunting season ran from Oct. 18 - 27, with more than 6,330 hunters applied for 400 permits.

The maximum number of bears that could have been harvested was 40 bears.

