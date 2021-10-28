Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The only movie theater in Perry County, Missouri can’t show films as a result of the supply chain issue.

It’s having to wait months for replacement parts for it’s projector.

“I’m really hoping that we can get it up at least by December,” said Theater and Concessions Supervisor, Derek Boxdorfer.

Boxdorfer is talking about getting the projector running correctly so the Perry Park Center movie theater can show movies again.

“It went out two months ago,” Boxdorfer said.

This caused the theater to close its doors.

Boxdorfer is hopeful a new power supply will fix the projector, but it’s taking longer than expected to arrive.

“We placed the order that day when we called, they said okay we should expect that in a couple weeks, a couple weeks rolls around, still didn’t get anything, I called back and they said we probably won’t be able to get it until October first... October first rolled around... still didn’t have it,” he said.

He calls it a “bad domino effect” since his supplier is having a hard time getting the parts.

If the power supply doesn’t fix the projector, his next option is to get a computer chip which could take even longer to arrive.

“That is on backorder right now last I heard, maybe till March or April of next year,” he said.

Trish Erzfeld is the Perry County Heritage Tourism Director.

She said the theater is valuable to the county.

“It’s really a drawing card for not only Perryville, but the surrounding area. For folks to bring their kids and their families here to sit down and have popcorn and watch a great movie and so we’ll be very anxious to get our movie theater back up and running,” Erzfeld said.

Faye Berkbuegler, who lives just outside of Perryville, comes to the theater often.

“Hopefully it’ll be back up by the winter time because there’s all kinds of activities to do outside here but hopefully by the winter time,” Berkbuegler said.

Boxdorfer hopes to get the theater back open by December.

Boxdorfer says in the meantime, the Perry Park Center is doing okay financially even without the movie ticket sales.

