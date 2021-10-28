Southern 7 Health Dept. holds drive-thru flu clinics

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is holding drive-thru flu clinics in each of the lower seven counties it serves.

Clinics were held on October 20 in Vienna, October 21 in Elizabethtown, and October 27 in Cairo and Tamms.

Future clinic sites include:

Fort Massac State Park in metropolis - Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golconda Golden Circle in Golconda - Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union County Farmers Market in Anna - Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S7HD Pulaski Co. Clinic in Ullin - Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cairo flu clinic held on October 2. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

Flu clinic held in Vienna, Ill., on October 20. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

Flu clinic held in Tamms, Ill., on October 27. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

For information about future S7HD drive-thru clinics and getting your flu shot, call 618-634-2297.

