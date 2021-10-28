Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. holds drive-thru flu clinics

Flu clinic held in Vienna, Ill., on October 20.
Flu clinic held in Vienna, Ill., on October 20.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is holding drive-thru flu clinics in each of the lower seven counties it serves.

Clinics were held on October 20 in Vienna, October 21 in Elizabethtown, and October 27 in Cairo and Tamms.

Future clinic sites include:

  • Fort Massac State Park in metropolis - Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Golconda Golden Circle in Golconda - Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Union County Farmers Market in Anna - Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • S7HD Pulaski Co. Clinic in Ullin - Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cairo flu clinic held on October 2.
Cairo flu clinic held on October 2.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
Flu clinic held in Vienna, Ill., on October 20.
Flu clinic held in Vienna, Ill., on October 20.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
Flu clinic held in Tamms, Ill., on October 27.
Flu clinic held in Tamms, Ill., on October 27.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

For information about future S7HD drive-thru clinics and getting your flu shot, call 618-634-2297.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Cheryl D. Fogle (left) and Adam D. Fogle (right) were arrested following a murder investigation...
2 arrested following murder investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
Olando Sheron was arrested in southern California. He was charged with murder in a the 2019...
Carbondale murder suspect arrested in southern Calif.

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is the latest Republican governor to issue an executive order to...
Gov. Parson issues executive order to try to block federal vaccine requirements
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 27.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11