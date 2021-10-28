Small business owner donates pumpkins to Cape Girardeau elementary school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri small business owner donated pumpkins to students at Jefferson Elementary School.

They donated about four dozen pumpkins for the school to do projects with and give to the kids.

Paula Diebold, who went to Jefferson Elementary when she was in school, has been donating pumpkins to the school for 10 years. Now, she is passing the torch to her son, Colton Jones.

“You know, if we had anything left over for sure we would think of the school,” Diebold said. “And then it kind of got to be, I make sure we just planted a little extra so we’d have it for the school because, you know, sometimes these kids may not even have a pumpkin. So for Halloween to decorate, you know it just makes a big difference.”

Jones is studying agriculture at Southeast Missouri State University and already owns a small business growing pumpkins and other produce.

“I’m just happy to give back to the kids,” Jones said. “I’m glad that they’re going to have a pumpkin this Halloween. We try to give back every year. I’m taking over, my small business right now is growing pumpkins, sweetcorn, in the summer tomatoes. We just try to do whatever we can to help out the community.”

Both Diebold and Jones talked about how important it is to give back to your community if you’re able, even if it isn’t much.

“It can be the smallest of things, but it’s about caring. And it’s about showing people that you care,” Diebold said.

They hope to expand the business and be able to donate even more pumpkins next fall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.