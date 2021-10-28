Heartland Votes
Six Cardinals chosen as Gold Glove finalists

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Six St. Louis Cardinals players have been chosen as finalists for Major League Baseball’s 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

These players are Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neil, Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman.

For Molina, this could be his 10th time winning the award over 18 seasons as an MLB player.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neil have also won the award in previous years.

On the other hand, Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is seeking his first Gold Glove award since being called up to the majors in 2017.

Tommy Edman could add the award to his resume as well; however, he’s in a tight race for the second base spot.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7, on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

