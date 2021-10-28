Shawnee National Forest extends Snake Road closure to Nov. 5

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Snake Road closure has been extended to November 5.

According to the Shawnee National Forest, the closure was extended due to unseasonably warm weather.

Normally, the road is closed from September 1 through October 31 to help ensure the safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during their fall migration from their summer habitat in the LaRue Swamp, across the road to their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs.

While the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot.

All visitors must follow special site regulations for the LaRue Pine Hills/Otter Pond Research Natural Area through out the year.

