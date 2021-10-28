Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shawnee National Forest begins prescribed fire season

Prescribed fires are planned fires that are overseen by professionals.
Prescribed fires are planned fires that are overseen by professionals.(Colin Baillie)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest is starting its prescribed fire season due to the arrival of autumn.

A prescribed fire is a planned fire that is overseen by professionals.

The Shawnee National Forest uses prescribed fires as a tool to manage forests and open land habitats in southern Illinois.

The forest is planning on implementing prescribed fires on 10 to 15 thousand acres.

According to Shawnee National Forest, planned burn activities will begin at the end of November and continue through September 2022, depending on weather and burn conditions.

Prescribed fires are performed under specific weather conditions and are designed to mimic a fire that historically occurred in the forest.

For a location map of the planned burns or for more information about the forest’s fire program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 in Dunklin County, Mo.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Cheryl D. Fogle (left) and Adam D. Fogle (right) were arrested following a murder investigation...
2 arrested following murder investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
Olando Sheron was arrested in southern California. He was charged with murder in a the 2019...
Carbondale murder suspect arrested in southern Calif.

Latest News

The Snake Road fall closure was extended to November 5 due to warmer weather.
Shawnee National Forest extends Snake Road closure to Nov. 5
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Democrats are one step closer to changing the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act....
Illinois House Democrats approve COVID-19 clarification to Health Care Right of Conscience Act