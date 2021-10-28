Shawnee National Forest begins prescribed fire season

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest is starting its prescribed fire season due to the arrival of autumn.

A prescribed fire is a planned fire that is overseen by professionals.

The Shawnee National Forest uses prescribed fires as a tool to manage forests and open land habitats in southern Illinois.

The forest is planning on implementing prescribed fires on 10 to 15 thousand acres.

According to Shawnee National Forest, planned burn activities will begin at the end of November and continue through September 2022, depending on weather and burn conditions.

Prescribed fires are performed under specific weather conditions and are designed to mimic a fire that historically occurred in the forest.

For a location map of the planned burns or for more information about the forest’s fire program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.