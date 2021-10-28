Scattered Rain Today

Scattered rain across the Heartland this morning with dry locations seeing cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning will remain in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s possible in northern counties. Have the umbrella handy as scattered shower will stick around all day. There will be dry periods of time and the potential for a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Most of the activity will be light to moderate rain with a small chance of a isolated storm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain will continue to circulate around a cutoff low pressure heaving into Friday, but as it shifts east, winds will change out of the northwest tonight into Friday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday morning. A chilly Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s with clouds and more scattered rain chances.

This system will move out of here by the weekend, but added cloud cover on Saturday will make it chilly with temps in the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine arrives on Halloween, Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.

-Lisa

