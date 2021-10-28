Heartland Votes
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was shot in Memphis after declining to race another driver.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday at Raleigh LaGrange Road and Covington Pike.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were responding to a crash on Raleigh LaGrange Road when suspects in a blue early 2000s Ford Mustang blocked the victim’s 2005 Chevy Corvette and challenged him to race.

The victim refused to race and both cars left the parking lot. Police say the suspects then pulled up to the victim moments later and opened fire. The driver was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

