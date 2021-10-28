Paducah Parking Day this Saturday
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Downtown Paducah will be transformed into a parklet paradise with pop-up shops and mini-parks taking over the streetside parking.
The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ten businesses and organizations in Paducah are turning a parking space in front of their establishment into a parklet which may include public art activities, outdoor dining, shopping or benches.
The ten businesses and organizations participating in Parking Day include:
- Barrel and Bond
- Columbia Theater
- Forever Pampered
- HOME2
- MAKE Paducah
- Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau
- River Discovery Center
- Selcouth
- Tuscan Rose
- Wildhair Studios’ Rock Shop
