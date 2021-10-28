Heartland Votes
Paducah Parking Day this Saturday

Downtown Paducah will hold the Paducah Parking Day this Saturday, October 30.
Downtown Paducah will hold the Paducah Parking Day this Saturday, October 30.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Downtown Paducah will be transformed into a parklet paradise with pop-up shops and mini-parks taking over the streetside parking.

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses and organizations in Paducah are turning a parking space in front of their establishment into a parklet which may include public art activities, outdoor dining, shopping or benches.

The ten businesses and organizations participating in Parking Day include:

  • Barrel and Bond
  • Columbia Theater
  • Forever Pampered
  • HOME2
  • MAKE Paducah
  • Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • River Discovery Center
  • Selcouth
  • Tuscan Rose
  • Wildhair Studios’ Rock Shop

