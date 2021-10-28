Paducah Parking Day this Saturday

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Downtown Paducah will be transformed into a parklet paradise with pop-up shops and mini-parks taking over the streetside parking.

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses and organizations in Paducah are turning a parking space in front of their establishment into a parklet which may include public art activities, outdoor dining, shopping or benches.

The ten businesses and organizations participating in Parking Day include:

Barrel and Bond

Columbia Theater

Forever Pampered

HOME2

MAKE Paducah

Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau

River Discovery Center

Selcouth

Tuscan Rose

Wildhair Studios’ Rock Shop

