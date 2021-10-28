New grocery store to open in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will open in Cairo after the last store closed 5 years ago, forcing residents to shop elsewhere.

“It’s a good up lifter because in the community, we don’t have a gas station, we don’t have a pharmacy and no grocery store where you can buy fresh produce,” said Cairo resident Derek Eurales.

Eurales said a grocery store in town is much needed.

“We’ve waited a long time for a grocery store, and I think it’s a great thing that’s going to happen in our community,” he said.

Fellow Cairo resident Robert Maxfield said it will be nice to have a grocery store in town.

“I feel it’s a need in the region, it would be nice to have something in the region,” said Maxfield

But he said he needs to see it being built first.

“Until I actually see it being built, then I’ll believe it,” said Maxfield

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said the last grocery store closed its doors in December 2015.

“What this means for this community here is they will not have to travel 35 miles to cape or Sikeston to get their groceries,” said Simpson.

Mayor Simpson said this new store is a chance for citizens of Cairo to invest in the community.

“Instead of the money going over to Missouri, you know we are reinvesting in the community here. We have local people who can work in that store,” Simpson said.

Eurales said shopping outside of the city is tough for a lot of citizens.

“It’s a burden, it’s a hardship, because traveling to Cape Girardeau or Sikeston and most people don’t have the gas or transportation,” said Eurales.

Eurales said he has heard nothing but positive things from a lot of community members.

“I’ve heard people say it’s great, I’ve heard them say what a relief, I’ve heard some say it’s been a long time but it’s now something that they look forward too to benefit from,” said Eurales.

The Co-op Grocery Store is a partnership between Illinois institute of rural affairs, Food Work and the city.

Simpson said this to those who believe it may just be another promise broken: “Actions speak louder than words, all they have to do is keep watching and they will see activity at that building and they will see everything come into fruition.”

Eurales said this is just the beginning of working to rebuild Cairo.

“This is a start for Cairo, start for the mayor and the community. And cohesively, we need to work together collectively.”

When the mayor was elected he said this was one of his goals for the city.

“When I first got in as mayor, my goal was, one of my goals here was to have a grocery store for the citizens of Cairo. It went out the store closed down during the before I got into office, the previous administration and my goal was to get us another store here,” Simpson said.

Simpson said the grocery store will not take up the whole building. He will be listening to business ideas for other spaces in the building.

The Co-op Grocery Store will be taking place in the old McGinness building off of 40th street and Sycamore.

The mayor said there is no official date yet when the store will open up in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.