National Weather Service reports 5 tornadoes on Oct. 24
(KFVS) - The National Weather Service released a preliminary event summary of the Sunday, October 24 tornadoes.
Two of the storms produced tornadoes that stayed on the ground for significant distances.
The tornado that traveled through Fredericktown, passed through Madison County and into Perry County was on the ground for 18.9 miles.
Another tornado moved from St. Francois County through Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri into Randolph County in Illinois, staying on the ground for more than 40 miles.
Fredericktown, Mo. tornado
- Time - 8:47 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- EF rating - EF3
- Estimated peak winds - 150 mph
- Path length - 18.9 miles
- Injuries - 1
Officials said one person was injured while climbing out of the debris after the storm passed.
Coffman/St. Mary/Chester tornado
- Time - 8:23 p.m. to 9:28 p.m.
- EF rating - EF3
- Estimated peak winds - 150 mph
- Path length - 42.4 miles
- Injuries - 1
According to the NWS, the worst damage was to a home on Route AA just north of Route F. This home was destroyed. All of the walls were completely blown into the back of the foundation and the roof was removed. Officials said one minor injury occurred to a male at the residence who found shelter in the pantry area; it was the only area that wasn’t crushed.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Mo. tornado
- Time - 7:43 p.m. to 7:46 p.m.
- EF rating - EF1
- Estimated peak winds - 105 mph
- Path length - 1.15 miles
Iron County, Mo. tornado
- Time - 8:30 p.m. to 8:31 p.m.
- EF rating - EF1
- Estimated peak winds - 95 mph
- Path length - 0.3 miles
Washington County, Ill. tornado
- Time - 9:54 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.
- EF rating - EF0
- Estimated peak winds - 85 mph
- Path length - 2.1 miles
The National Weather Service said in its Facebook page they are still working to finalize the results.
