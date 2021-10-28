National Weather Service reports 5 tornadoes on Oct. 24

(KFVS) - The National Weather Service released a preliminary event summary of the Sunday, October 24 tornadoes.

You can click here to read the full summary.

Two of the storms produced tornadoes that stayed on the ground for significant distances.

The tornado that traveled through Fredericktown, passed through Madison County and into Perry County was on the ground for 18.9 miles.

Another tornado moved from St. Francois County through Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri into Randolph County in Illinois, staying on the ground for more than 40 miles.

Fredericktown, Mo. tornado

Track map of the Fredericktown, Mo. tornado. (National Weather Service)

Time - 8:47 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

EF rating - EF3

Estimated peak winds - 150 mph

Path length - 18.9 miles

Injuries - 1

Officials said one person was injured while climbing out of the debris after the storm passed.

Coffman/St. Mary/Chester tornado

Track map for the tornado that went through Coffman and St. Mary in Mo. and then Chester, Ill. (National Weather Service)

Time - 8:23 p.m. to 9:28 p.m.

EF rating - EF3

Estimated peak winds - 150 mph

Path length - 42.4 miles

Injuries - 1

According to the NWS, the worst damage was to a home on Route AA just north of Route F. This home was destroyed. All of the walls were completely blown into the back of the foundation and the roof was removed. Officials said one minor injury occurred to a male at the residence who found shelter in the pantry area; it was the only area that wasn’t crushed.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Mo. tornado

Track map for the tornado that went through Johnson's Shut-Ins, Mo. (National Weather Service)

Time - 7:43 p.m. to 7:46 p.m.

EF rating - EF1

Estimated peak winds - 105 mph

Path length - 1.15 miles

Iron County, Mo. tornado

A track map of the tornado that went through Iron County, Mo. (National Weather Service)

Time - 8:30 p.m. to 8:31 p.m.

EF rating - EF1

Estimated peak winds - 95 mph

Path length - 0.3 miles

Washington County, Ill. tornado

The track map for a tornado that moved through Washington County, Illinois. (National Weather Service)

Time - 9:54 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

EF rating - EF0

Estimated peak winds - 85 mph

Path length - 2.1 miles

The National Weather Service said in its Facebook page they are still working to finalize the results.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.