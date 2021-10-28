Ky. State Police looking for Trigg Co. robbery suspect

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is in custody and state police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a robbery.

Noah Beaudry, 18, of Cadiz, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

Noah Beudry was arrested in connection with a robbery in Trigg County, Ky. (Kentucky State Police)

There is an active warrant for the arrest of Dequain Mayes, 19, of Hopkinsville. He is wanted for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a resident on Woodland Drive in Cadiz reporting that he had been a victim of a robbery.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two people entered the home, demanded money and marijuana and pointed weapons at two people.

The suspects were identified as Beudry and Mayes.

Beudry was arrested on Oct. 26

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayes is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

