Humane Society of Southeast Mo. announces matching gift challenge for building fund

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced a matching gift challenge for its building fund.

Starting November 1 and running through January 31, 2022, the Matching Gift Challenge will match donor dollars one for one until reaching the $250,000 goal, thus reaching generating $500,000 for the building fund. Any dollar amount can count toward the challenge.

They said the challenge was made possible again this year by William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susan’s brother, Chuck.

The gift of $250,000 was dedicated toward completion of the new Adoption Center.

“Thanks to William and Susan Bailey and our many other generous donors, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was able to meet our goal during the match challenge last year,” said Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator with the humane society. “We are so thankful to have the opportunity to raise more money to help the adoptable pets this holiday season.”

Donations can be made in many forms: cash donation, pledge commitment, business/corporation giving, through trusts and estates and gifts of land and stock.

“To date, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has raised 70% of the total cost of the new Adoption Center, which is set to open in late 2021,” Lange continued. “Let’s keep the momentum going and finish the building.”

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has helped unwanted pets for 40 years. They said more than 2,500 homeless pets end up at the shelter each year.

The new adoption center will provide pets with a space “that feels safe, secure and comfortable,” the humane society said in a release.

