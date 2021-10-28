Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election Commission against Greitens.

In the filing, the CLC claimed the former governor used funds from his gubernatorial campaign, a state election, for his Senate campaign.

The filing also claimed Greitens falsely described some of those funds as contributions to himself.

Federal law makes it illegal to use state campaign funds in federal campaigns. That’s because contributions at the state level follow different rules.

