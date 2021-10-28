Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint on Thursday, October 28 with the Federal Election Commission against Greitens.

In the filing, the CLC claimed the former governor used funds from his gubernatorial campaign, a state election, for his Senate campaign.

The filing also claimed Greitens falsely described some of those funds as contributions to himself.

Federal law makes it illegal to use state campaign funds in federal campaigns. That’s because contributions at the state level follow different rules.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Cheryl D. Fogle (left) and Adam D. Fogle (right) were arrested following a murder investigation...
2 arrested following murder investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
The Perry Park Center movie theater has been closed since August.
Supply chain issues cause Heartland movie theater to temporarily close
Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mount...
Officer-involved shooting, inmate attack under investigation at courthouse in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Latest News

Jerry Ott was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25 possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into...
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
The Dunklin Co. sheriff said a missing man is dead and two people are in custody.
Dunklin Co. sheriff: Missing man dead, 2 people in custody
Former Mo. governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding.
Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding in Senate race
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 27.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update