Fredericktown restaurant feeds first responders

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday was National First Responders Day, but one Heartland restaurant owner gives back to first responders every day.

It’s a busy week for first responders in Fredericktown as cleanup continues after an EF3 tornado ripped through town Sunday night, October 24.

“You’re just looking around and you’re thinking this is like TV, it doesn’t seem real,” Deborah Mceuen-Bell said.

The Pig BBQ owner, Deborah Mceuen-Bell, wanted to do more than just say thank you to all who are helping out after the tornado.

“First responders and military, they come in and get a free meal,” Mceuen-Bell said.

It’s an every day offer at Mceuen-Bell’s restaurant, but she’s including more than your typical first responders.

She’s also letting line workers, certain tree trimmers and transportation workers enjoy a free meal.

“Those guys are working hard. Everybody wants their power on, everybody wants the water on these are the guys that are going to do it,” she said.

“We just want to show our appreciation, it’s a small thing that we can do and you kind of do what you’re best at in ways of helping other people and that’s what we do,” she continued.

Kevin Kemp works for the Missouri Department of Transportation and didn’t expect to get his meal paid for when he ate there for lunch.

“That was really nice, but the whole community’s always bee really good about jumping in anytime anything bad happens,” Kevin Kemp said.

And Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis can attest to that.

“Everyone has pulled together and has just sacrificed whatever they had going on eve if they had power or weren’t affected by the storm, they’ve given up their time, their tide, their talents everything. They’ve given it up and given it to the community and that’s what a real community does,” Eric Hovis said.

Mceuen-Bell said more than 2,000 free meals were given to first responders and helpers over the past couple of days.

