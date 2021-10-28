First Alert Thursday Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A couple of dreary days on the menu as a deep and slow-moving upper system spins over the region.  We’re getting a dirty ‘dry slot’ today,  which could allow for a few breaks in the clouds but also some heavier showers or thundershowers.   Otherwise, southerly breezes will allow highs in the 60 to 65 range.  As the upper low crosses the area and pushes east on Friday, we’ll get into cooler northerly flow with even more rain coverage.  Highs on Friday look to stay below 60….along with a chilly breeze.

It still looks like we’ll dry out this weekend,  though clouds and a few showers may linger Saturday morning.   But Saturday night thru Sunday night should be mostly clear and dry with near-average temps and not too much wind.  Cool and quiet for Sunday evening trick or treaters.    Another round of wet weather looks to be headed our way next week….especially about Tuesday and Wednesday.

