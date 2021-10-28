First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible

(KFVS) - It will not be raining all day, but keep an umbrella handy.

This morning skies will be cloudy in locations not seeing rain.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated 40s possible in our northern counties.

Scattered rain chances stick around all day.

There will be some dry time and possibly a few peeks of sunshine.

Showers will be light to moderate.

There is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances continue heading into Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds and more scattered rain chances stick around on Friday.

It will also be very chilly with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool with temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer.

Highs on Halloween will be in the low 60s.

