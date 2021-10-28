Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 28.
The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 28.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 28.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 60′s

Gallatin County

  • Female: 1 in their 70′s

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 30′s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 4,657 positive cases, including 70 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,067 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 877 positive cases, including eight deaths.

