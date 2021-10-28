Donations collected for Mo. State Highway Patrol trooper, family after home destroyed by Fredericktown tornado

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Collected donations will go to help a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and his family after their home was destroyed by a tornado on Sunday night, October 24.

According to a post shared by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Richie Walker’s home was destroyed in Fredericktown.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in person at any First State Community Bank location in southeast Missouri.

They said to tell the teller it is for the Richie and Shelly Walker Benefit Fund.

Checks can be made to First State Community Bank, 713 West Main in Fredericktown, Mo. 63645 - C/O Richie and Shelly Walker Benefit Fund.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.