Chilly, wet and windy on Friday

Tonight will be chilly and wet at times as showers and a few thunderstorms continue. Friday will bring more on and off wet weather, with even cooler temperatures. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday’s highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Pack a breezy northwesterly wind on top of that, and it will feel much cooler. You’ll likely want to keep those sweaters and heavy jackets on all day. Scattered light showers continue for Friday evening. Saturday we will wake up to clouds and a few lingers showers in parts of southern Illinois and Kentucky. Slow clearing expected through the day, but many areas east of the Mississippi River could stay cloudy for the entire day. Saturday night we clear out and Halloween looks sunny and nice. Trick or treating will be dry with temperatures falling through the 50s.

