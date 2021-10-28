Cape Girardeau Firefighters are urging residents to approve the internet sales tax on the next ballot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The fire fighters and city officials said the extra revenue is needed to continue funding vital city services.

Captain Nick Luckey, said in the last 10 years they’ve lost 29 employees and some due to retirement.

Most resigned to accept higher paying jobs.

That’s why the Fire Department is asking Cape citizens to support passage of internet sales tax.

Much of the city’s revenue comes from sales taxes and that goes to pay for city services and employee salaries.

Fire Captain Nick Luckey, said his department is down two firefighters.

Those former employees accepted jobs two hours away because of better pay and benefits.

Luckey believes the internet sales tax would benefit city staff and other local businesses.

”It gives small businesses in our community more of a level playing field where they can compete with say amazon or some of these big companies that are selling things online, we can capture that money and then we can turn around and use that money to pay our essential employees. And it’s not just the fire department it’s the police department, it’s public works, it’s all city departments their turnover rate is just astronomical,” said Nick Luckey, Cape Girardeau Firefighters L-1084 President.

Luckey said in the past city employees only receive a one percent cost of living increase.

He hopes this is a step in the right direction to retain and keep quality employees.

Cape Girardeau residents will head to the polls next week on Tuesday, November 2, to vote on the internet sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.