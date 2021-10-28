Heartland Votes
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 28.(AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 28.

A summary from the health department includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 11
  • Total cases - 12,346
  • Total deaths - 165

Franklin County

  • New cases - 6
  • Total cases - 7,501
  • Total deaths - 106

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

