17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 28.
A summary from the health department includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 11
- Total cases - 12,346
- Total deaths - 165
Franklin County
- New cases - 6
- Total cases - 7,501
- Total deaths - 106
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.