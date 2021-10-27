Heartland Votes
WIC temporarily increases benefits for Mo. participants

It will be increased to $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri WIC is temporarily increasing the cash value benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases during November and December.

It will be increased to $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants.

Standard CVB values range from $9-11.

Eligible participants need to contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional money on their eWIC card before Nov. 1 to avoid any delays.

WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Continuing Resolution to Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act gave the USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB.

Missouri WIC elected to use it in November and December 2021 to provide more healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.

