UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line

Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a...
Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a picket line outside a John Deere plant in Illinois.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a picket line outside a John Deere plant in Illinois.

Milan, Illinois, Police Chief Shawn Johnson said the man was struck Wednesday morning near a road that leads to the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in the northwest Illinois city.

He says authorities to not believe the fatality was intentional but that the investigation is ongoing.

The UAW leadership in Detroit said in a statement that the man had worked at the plant for 15 years. Workers are on strike at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

