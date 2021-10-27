Students spend time learning about miniature horses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alma Schrader Elementary School students got a hands-on opportunity to learn about miniature horses when two of the animals visited the school on Tuesday, October 26.

Students appeared to really enjoy the visit while learning about the horses and farm life.

“They have a lot of, like, experience at on farms and stuff,” said student Jackson Barke. “And, like that they play, they can like, be good with other horses and animals.”

The visit was right in line with the future career student Layla Harper hope to pursue in the future.

“Well, actually, when I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian,” said Harper. “So, it’s really important.”

The miniature horses were rescued and adopted out of Tennessee a couple years ago.

They now live on a farm with other animals in southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.