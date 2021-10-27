Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Students spend time learning about miniature horses

By Marsha Heller and Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alma Schrader Elementary School students got a hands-on opportunity to learn about miniature horses when two of the animals visited the school on Tuesday, October 26.

Students appeared to really enjoy the visit while learning about the horses and farm life.

“They have a lot of, like, experience at on farms and stuff,” said student Jackson Barke. “And, like that they play, they can like, be good with other horses and animals.”

The visit was right in line with the future career student Layla Harper hope to pursue in the future.

“Well, actually, when I grow up, I want to be a veterinarian,” said Harper. “So, it’s really important.”

The miniature horses were rescued and adopted out of Tennessee a couple years ago.

They now live on a farm with other animals in southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
An officer involved shooting is under investigation at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mount...
Officer involved shooting, inmate attack under investigation at courthouse in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Cheryl D. Fogle (left) and Adam D. Fogle (right) were arrested in connection with the death of...
2 arrested following death investigation
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
The school gymnasium in Zalma was damaged and debris was scattered all over campus after strong...
Zalma R-V classes canceled rest of week after EF1 tornado damages gymnasium

Latest News

Street signs around Southeast Missouri State University have a new look.
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau
Miniature horses visit Alma Schrader Elementary School
Miniature horses visit Alma Schrader Elementary School
Inmate attack, officer involved shooting at Jefferson Co. Courthouse investigation
Inmate attack, officer involved shooting at Jefferson Co. Courthouse investigation