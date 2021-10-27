State of Emergency declared in Madison County, Mo. due to tornado damage

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Madison County is under a state of emergency following the devastating tornado that hit Fredericktown over the weekend.

The Board of County Commissioners signed off on the order on Wednesday, October 27.

A State of Emergency was declared for Madison County, Mo. following tornadoes on Sunday night, October 24. (Madison County Commission)

While officials said much of the power has been restored, there is still a lot of debris left behind by the EF3 tornado.

Cleanup continued in the days following the Sunday tornado.

