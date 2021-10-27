Southeast Mo. Bomb Squad moving to Cape Girardeau

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Bomb Squad is moving to Cape Girardeau.

Previously, the equipment was stored in Sikeston and was based at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair, most of the expenses that come with housing the equipment is covered by grant funding, so there would be no additional expenses to the department.

The service area for the squad will stay the same.

The equipment can be used to respond to any explosive emergency in the southeast Missouri region.

