SEMO's Bryce Norman named to 2021 Jerry Rice Award Watch List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri inside linebacker Bryce Norman was recently named to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award.

The Jerry Rice Award is presented each year to the National Freshman of the Year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Norman, a freshman from Jackson, Mo., is among 22 players named to the watch list.

He is currently SEMO’s leading tackler with 55 total stops.

Norman also ranks first among OVC players in forced fumbles and fifth in tackles for loss.

2021 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List:

Quarterback

Demeatric Crenshaw, Youngstown State (MVFC)

Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant (NEC)

RJ Martinez, Northern Arizona (Big Sky)

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State (SWAC)

Running Back

Elijah Burris, Hampton (Big South)

Kobe Dillon, Southern (SWAC)

Darius Hale, Central Arkansas (ASUN)

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Delaware State (MEAC)

Wide Receiver

Nate Bennett, Portland State (Big Sky)

Jacari Carter, Merrimack (NEC)

Drae McCray, Austin Peay (OVC)

Jalyn Witcher, Presbyterian (Pioneer)

Defensive Line

Thor Griffith, Harvard (Ivy)

Josiah Silver, New Hampshire (CAA)

Linebacker

James Conway, Fordham (Patriot)

Rodney Dansby, Houston Baptist (Southland)

Tyler King, Stony Brook (CAA)

Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri (OVC)

Defensive Back

Marsean Fisher, Tarleton (WAC)

Andreas Keaton, Western Carolina (Southern)

Dominick Poole, The Citadel (Southern)

Place Kicker

Blake Gessner, Montana State (Big Sky)

