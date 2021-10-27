Wooded area searched in Dunklin Co. for missing man

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement members searched for a man reported missing in Dunklin County.

Crews searched a wooded area near County road 110 and 111 on Tuesday, October 26.

They were looking for 61-year-old Jerry Ott.

He was last seen on Monday possibly driving an older Yamaha camouflage ATV into the wooded area.

Ott has grey hair, blues eyes and is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall.

Deputies with the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Missouri Highway Patrol and members of the Malden, Campbell and Holcomb Fire Departments searched the wooded area with Ott’s concerned family and friends.

A survival flight helicopter also assisted in the search.

Anyone who has seen Ott or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office at 573-888-2409 ext. 2424.

