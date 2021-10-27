Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street signs around Southeast Missouri State University have a new look.

Just in time for homecoming, signs around campus will now feature the Redhawk logo.

The university says the signs installed around campus are part of a partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau and the SEMO Athletics Department.

“These Redhawk street signs are a great way to show school and community support,” said Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox.

The new signs are being installed at 26 intersections near the main campus and near the River Campuses.

The university said the project is paid for using Southeast Missouri State licensing royalties.

“We were able to complete this project with no tax, tuition or student fee dollars,” said Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs Nate Saverino. “The project was paid in full using royalties recouped from sales of officially licensed merchandise.”

Sign installation will continue through the rest of the week of October 24.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.