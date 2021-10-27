Rain moves back into the Heartland late tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure moving our way. This system will bring rain with it starting late this evening. Clouds will continue to increase during the early evening hours keeping temperatures mild. Lows by morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. It will not be an all day rain event as the showers will become more scattered. There could be a thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, especially across our eastern counties. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

