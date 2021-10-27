Paducah Police Dept. investigating a trailer and tool theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department are investigating a theft of a trailer and a number of tools on 100 block of County Park Road behind a business.

The theft happened on Tuesday, October 26, at 7:08 a.m.

According to the Paducah Police Department a man had reported his trailer was parked in a fenced area behind the business overnight Monday, October 25.

They said when the man arrived for work Tuesday morning, October 26, the trailer was gone.

The trailer was valued at $7,500 and the tools were valued at $19,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website

Any Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

