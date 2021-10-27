New Southeast Mo. State University street signs go up in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New signs are going up in Cape Girardeau this week, but these particular signs are a little different than what you’re used to seeing.

These new signs are being hung up around the Southeast Missouri State University campus and with the Redhawk logo printed on them.

SEMO State University’s Nate Saverino said this is a way to elevate and show the SEMO spirit in and around the community.

“It’s a great way to show the community and the campus bought into the university,” SEMO Associate Athletic Director Nate Saverino said. “So when students come to campus, when prospective students come to campus, they see that the university is an important part of the fabric of Cape Girardeau.”

The new signs are white colored and equipped with the name of the street with the Redhawk logo printed by them.

“It just helps designate the streets as campus streets and part of campus,” Saverino said. “And really weave together campus and community.”

He said he has seen positive feedback from the community as well.

“It’s been really positive on social media,” Saverino said. “Everybody that’s commented has said that they look really cool, it’s a great addition, and of course perfect timing here with homecoming this week.”

There are a total of 26 intersections around the main campus and the river campus with the new signs.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.