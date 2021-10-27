Heartland Votes
National Weather Service: EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Perry County, Mo.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service said a brief EF1 tornado touched down in Perry County on Sunday, October 24.

According to the NWS damage survey, the tornado touched down near Yount along Highway J.

They said it touched down and crossed Highway J three times, uprooting trees along its path.

Posted by US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Previously, the NWS reported an EF3 tornado in Fredericktown and western Madison County, an EF1 in Zalma and an EF2 in St. Mary that crossed over into Chester, Ill.

