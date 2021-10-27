More Cloud Cover Today

Cloud cover has been increasing overnight with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 40s by sunrise. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures ranging form the mid 60s to upper 60s for most areas. A few low 70s can occur in western Tennessee. We are looking to stay dry on Wednesday with a small chance of a few isolated showers across southeast Missouri early Wednesday night. Heavier rain and the potential for an isolated storm will move in late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected, but as a cut-off low pressure will continue to sit over the Heartland by the end of the week, more scattered showers will occur on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks dry with below average temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Speaking of below average temps, a stronger system early next week could bring some significantly cold weather next week with highs in the lower 50s. Something to watch!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.